Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Security operatives in Anambra State have arrested about four persons in connection with the assassination of the President General of Nimo community, Chief Frank Igboka.

Igboka, an ex-member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, was assassinated by gunmen, who shot him in his car at Nimo market at about 8.12pm on April 17.

Governor Willie Obiano had announced a reward of N5 million for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.

Though the state Police Commissioner, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, is expected to address the press on the arrest today, but a senior police officer in the state, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development to Daily Sun yesterday.

It was also gathered yesterday that one of the four suspects arrested is from the late Igboka’s community, which is in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The other suspects, according to the police source, are from Obosi and Onitsha respectively.

The four suspects are in police custody at the moment, while Investigations are still going on.

Meanwhile, sources in Nimo yesterday revealed that some persons were arrested in the community on Friday night, in connection to the murder of Igboka.

When contacted yesterday for confirmation of the arrests, the state police public relation’s officer, Mohammed Haruna, declined comment but assured that “the CP will address a press conference on Monday (today) on the issue. ”