Arsenal have seen a lot of their enterprising youngsters make the jump from Hale End and earn senior career breakthroughs with the first team, and prominent amongst them have been a number of Nigerians.

Chuba Akpom, Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi and lately Bukayo Saka are some of the names to have had stints with the Gunners youth teams before either moving onto pastures new or strutting their stuff with the senior side at Emirates stadium.

Currently, four exciting of Nigerian talents are waiting on the wings to take their careers to the next level if they get their chances at the Emirates Stadium.

Miguel Azeez: Hailed as the most talented midfielder to emerge from the famed academy since the days of Jack Wilshere, Azeez is already being fast-tracked into the reserve side at the club for a reason.

Silky, fast-footed and with an uncanny knack for producing defence-splitting passes, Arsenal, perhaps, will look no farther for a replacement when the days of midfield maestro, Mesut Ozil, are over in North London.

Folarin Balogun: Balogun is another starlet who represents the club’s ideology of producing excellent players.

A prolific goalscorer for the club’s youth teams, the striker has already made the bench for a League Cup game against Nottingham Forest for the senior team, while he’s been in and around the team in recent months.

Ryan Alebiosu: Alebiosu cracks this list due to his versatility and exciting performances for the club’s youth sides.