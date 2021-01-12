From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Four Nigerians have been named among 100 outstanding women nurses and midwives’ leaders by Women in Global Health (WGH), as part of activities to mark the 2020 International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

WGH in a statement on its website, yesterday, said the 100 women were chosen for heroism and service amidst global health challenges.

The Nigerian women listed are Mary Agholor, Edidiong Asanga, Emmanualla Inah and Onyinyechi Madu.

WGH said Agholor, born and bred in Ile-Ife, Osun State by Delta State parents, was the first Nigerian nurse to become a broadcaster as she founded the Nightingale Radio as a platform for nurses to speak out and express themselves, and to also serve as an information hub for nurses and nursing body, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

On Edidiong Asanga, WGH said she was the first and only nurse/midwife in Akwa Ibom State, who combined American and Nigerian sign languages for the care of hearing-impaired patients.

“Asanga has been a surgical nurse, midwife, and even legislative intern carrying out health policy analysis. She’s highly experienced and sensitive nurse-midwife with an exceptional record of providing stellar medical and emotional services to all kinds of patients.”

On Emmanuel Inah, WGH said that as practicing nurse and midwife, the school sent few of them to rural villages where none of them could neither speak the native language nor understood the culture, practices and beliefs.

WGH said Susan Madu was named “community hero” because her dedication deeply impacted the local midwifery nursing community, as well as the broader global health ecosystem.

Madu was also said to have contributed regularly to courses, healthcare, and movements at the grassroots level to improve access to quality healthcare through extensive research and intervention schemes.

“She participated extensively in research and community care work that positively impacted the lives of the poor and underprivileged in rural communities of Imo State, Nigeria. As a nursing officer at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State, she was involved in activities at Cholera Treatment Centre to create awareness and carry out research on the 2014 cholera outbreak,” WGH said.