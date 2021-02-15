From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Seye Ojo, Ibadan

Four governors from the northern part of Nigeria yesterday met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Shasha community, Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government Area.

The four governors were less by the Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu. The three other governors on his entourage are Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The four governors, who held a brief closed door meeting with Governor Makinde, are expected to make on-the-spot assessment visit to Shasha community on Tuesday with a view to arriving at amicable resolutions.

The governors are also billed to meet with various stakeholders in the crisis on Tuesday, towards ensuring peaceful co-existence.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has decried the ethnic violence and bloody clashes in Ibadan.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, described the clashes as disconcerting.

The opposition party, while calling for calm, urged the government to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the crisis. The party expressed worry over the escalation of ethnic crises across the country alleging that “divisive policies and tendencies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government” were responsible for the crisis.

“Our party urges the APC and its Federal Government to bring a lasting solution to the growing tension in the country by ending its policies, body language and preferences that promote promotes divisiveness, lawlessness, injustices as well as infractions against our federal sensibilities. The PDP however commends Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his proactive steps to restore order in the state. Our party commiserates with victims of the clash and call on all people of good faith to rally in ensuring peaceful co-existence in our country by instilling justice, adherence to rule of law as well as respect for our federal sensibilities.”