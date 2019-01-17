These power ingredients – which you can find in food or supplements—help ease PMS, boost sex drive, and keep your system strong.

Magnesium

The mineral relaxes your muscles to relieve cramps. It also balances insulin levels to help conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome, says Cindy Klinger, R.D.N., a dietitian in Oakland, California. Aim for 320 milligrams a day, from almonds, flaxseeds, and legumes.

Vitamin D

Low levels are associated with yeast infections, urinary tract infections, and bacterial vaginosis, says Anita Sadaty, M.D., an integrative gynecologist in Roslyn, New York. Vitamin D revs production of antimicrobial compounds called cathelicidins. She says getting up to 2,000 IU a day is safe, from a supplement or salmon and fortified dairy products.

Maca

Widely available in powder form, this superfood plant contains a mix of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin C to balance the stress hormones that kill sex drive, Dr. Sadaty says. (It’s especially beneficial for women on antidepressants, which often affect libido.) She suggests adding a scoop of the energizing powder to your morning smoothie.

Fiber

We think of it mostly for gut health, but this nutrient also helps pull excess estrogen from the body, which can reduce PMS and may even prevent uterine fibroids, Klinger says. Start with a cup a day of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables, and work your way up to 2 cups. This will help your system acclimate to prevent bloating.

