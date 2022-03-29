From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

No fewer than four persons have been killed while about five houses burnt down as a result of cultistism in Kabawa, a native area in Lokoja the state capital.

This is the third time the cultist groups will engage for themselves this year in the state capital which has led to several loss of lives.

The Monday night attack, it was gathered that the crisis started on Monday night as two rival groups within the ages of 13,14, and 15 years old engaged themselves in free for all fight which led to killing and burning of house in Kabawa a native area in Lokoja.

The crisis saw residennts moving their family from the area to a better secured places to avoid been engulfed in the crisis.

An insider discosed that the crisis is as a result of reprisal attack by another group following the killing of one of their member.

The sources added that the cultists who were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons invaded some houses, attacked people and burned houses they believe belong to rival group.

However, when the police stormed the area on Tuesday to calm down the situation, some of the cultists engaged the security agent in a gun battle which lasted for several hours before they were over powered.

Some member of the cultists jumped into river Niger to avoid been arrest and then swim to the other side of the river bank.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state police Command Public Relations Officers, SP William Aya while confirming the incident said 15 suspects have been arrested by the command.

He added that presently the command can only confirm that one person was killed and that they are still investigation what led to the incident.

The state government has warned that they will take a proactive actions against who ever is involved in the crisis.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Commander Duro Jerry Omodara (Rtd) has warned cultists and other miscreants formenting trouble in traditional areas of Lokoja to be ready for the government onslaught as the State government has vowed not to allow anybody rubbish its successes in the area of security.

The Special Adviser in a chat following the rival cult crisis in Kabawa area of Lokoja, warned that henceforth anybody who feels he’s powerful should again try the government, promised that irrespective of how highly placed the person would be dealt with decisively.

According to the Special Adviser, ” Be rest assured that Gov. Bello will deal decisively with cultism in Kabawa.

We will arrest the situation and I assure you that we’ve moved into the area and made tremendous progress after enough intelligence gathering.

We’ve identified the culprits having extensively discussed it at the Security council. We’ve gone into deep into the matter” but be rest assured that Gov. Bello is resolved that people must live in peace and go about their lawful business.

The Special Adviser assured the people of Lokoja and other parts of the State that the present administration will not shirk its responsibilities in fighting crime be it armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism.