The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State has confirmed the death of four persons in two separate crashes that occurred in the state on Friday.

FRSC’s Public Enlightenment Officer in the state, Janet Kassa who confirmed the accidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, said the first accident which occurred in Kwadom community around 11:25 am involved a car and a motorcycle.

She also said 12 persons were involved in the accident which killed one person and injured three others.

The remaining eight persons, she said, were unhurt was a head-on collision involving two cars and it occurred around 1:50 pm.

She stated that in the second accident, which occurred on the Gombe-Bauchi expressway at about 1:50p.m was a head-on collision involving two cars.

According to her, 12 persons were involved in the crash, which killed three people with the remaining nine sustaining injuries.

She said the injured were taken to the Gombe Federal Teaching Hospital and the state’s Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

She added that the bodies of the four deceased persons had been deposited at the Gombe Specialist Hospital mortuary.

Kassa stated that the suspected causes of both accidents were dangerous overtaking and loss of control of the vehicle.

The FRSC official advised motorists to eschew over-speeding and unnecessary over-taking, adding that when crashes occur “you won’t get to your destination as planned and lives could be lost.’’

She assured the public that personnel of the command would continue to sensitise motorists to the need to observe safety protocols on the road. (NAN)