Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has dismissed four police constables for alleged stealing and other corrupt practices.

The constables were less than a year in the police service. It was also gathered that the constables absconded from their duty posts during the last independence day anniversary held at Abakaliki Township Stadium, where they were billed to partake in the parade and other activities.

One of the constables allegedly stole a motorcycle while others were accused of embarking on illegal duty where they allegedly extorted N130,000 from their victim.

Their victim, it was gathered, reported the matter to the police authority and the accused police officers were arrested and paraded for identification by their victim.

Ebonyi Commissioner of Police CP Awosola Awotinde, said the police constables have been tried and dismissed and would be arraigned in court.

“This issue you are referring to was about a policeman who allegedly stole a motorcycle, he has been dismissed and he is going to face the full wrath of the law. Others also were involved in other criminal activities .

“We have not only dismissed them from the force, but we will charge them to court for the criminal offences they have committed.

“You cannot go to court as a policeman.

“You must first be dismissed and then you go to court as a civilian, as a suspect.

“The affected policemen are constables. The one that stole motorcycle; the one that fought with somebody over money are constables.

“They have been tried and dismissed,” he said.