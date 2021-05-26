From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Iwollo community in Ezeagu local government in Enugu state was, yesterday, thrown into deep mourning, following the attack on the Police Division in the area by yet to be identified gunmen that claimed the lives of four police personnel and total destruction of the station.

Two out of the four killed policemen were said to be natives of the area and neighbouring community.

Daily Sun gathered, yesterday, that the gunmen, who arrived the station at about 4am, scaled the high wall of the station, which was recently fortified by the assistance of the community from the back, to gain entrance into the compound.

Their sporadic shootings shattered the quietude of the sprawling Iwollo community, and they were able to gun down four policemen guarding the station, allegedly freed detainees before setting the two buildings inside the police station on fire.

Also razed were a commuter bus and many motorcycles parked inside the station.

The gunmen were said to have forced the gate of the station open and removed a Hilux Patrol van belonging to the station before setting the place on fire, just as they made away with van. When Daily Sun visited the station around noon yesterday, the sight was pathetic as the only thing still standing was the recently fortified wall. A police officer, who escaped by stroke of luck, said the incident happened around 4am, when some of the officers on duty retired to sleep.

He said: “We watched almost all through the night and around 4am, some of us decided to go to sleep. I believe they worked with information.

“They came in through the back fence, because we saw their footprints, at the other side where the two story building is. There is a place they poured sand they were using to work in that building, so it made our fence that side low; it was there they jumped in from.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has expresses sadness over the heinous act and requested to meet with families of slain policemen.