The last decade gave rise to a new generation of reality television stars who entirely changed the face of pop culture. From the likes of the Kardashians to Big Brother Naija’s Ceec and Tacha, reality TV stars have earned their place on the celebrity radar purely by living their lives out in front of the cameras.

As fans can probably attest, reality TV can be addictive. If you’re in the market for some drama, here are some interesting shows bound to keep you entertained on Showmax.

1. Dr Laser

A few years ago, plastic surgery was something Nigerians mostly associated with Hollywood stars and the uber-rich. These days, however, the evidence of plastic surgery is all around us, and the man at the forefront of this trend is Dr Ayobami Aranmolate aka Dr Laser.

His new reality show, Dr Laser, is in many ways, Naija’s very own Dr 90210. The show follows the patients at Grandville Medical and Laser Centre, in Lagos, on their quest to improve their bodies, from their consultancy sessions to surgery and post-recovery. New episodes weekly on Showmax, express from Africa Magic.

2. Confessions

Hosted by Hustle star, Seun Ajayi, Confessions is quite different from what we’re used to with Nigerian reality television. In this 25-minute show, friends, couples and family members confront each other with burning secrets they’ve been hiding, sometimes for years.

3. Date My Family Nigeria

Imagine allowing your family/friends to determine your chances with a prospective new date. That’s the premise on which Date My Family Nigeria hinges. A suitor has three prospective dates to pick from, but rather than go on a date with them, they eat a home-cooked lunch with the family/friends of the potential date. The family does everything in their power to sell their loved one as the perfect match for the suitor. In the end, the suitor picks their date based on the success of the meeting with the family while the rejected dates are visited with a token.

4. Ultimate Love

Love takes centre stage in this 24-dating and romance reality show, as 20 singles looking for the one spend eight weeks in Auntie’s Love Pad. Under her guidance, and the public’s critical vote, will they find the ultimate love? For one couple, the biggest dating show prize awaits, but will the love they find lead to a real proposal and an even bigger prize?

Ultimate Love has kicked off on February 9 on Africa Magic, with weekly highlights coming to Showmax on Saturday nights, and an elimination show after the public’s least favourite couples are voted out of the house on Sundays.