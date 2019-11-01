At the moment, a total of four out of the five trapped construction workers working on the two-storey building that collapsed today at Glover Court Ikoyi, Lagos have been rescued.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okumbor, “in quick reaction to the incident, LASEMA ,the agency saddled with emergency response in Lagos, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans in an ongoing operation. It is still exerting all necessarily efforts to excavate the site in order to save the remaining trapped victim from the building that collapsed this afternoon at about 4.10pm.

“In the ongoing operation at the Glover Court construction, site which houses a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction, of the five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse, the only construction worker reportedly still trapped under the rubbles of the building is 24 year old Yomi; as all other workers have been accounted for.”

He stated that Lagosians within vicinity of the incident had been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders do their job.

He noted that other emergency responders had quickly mobilised to the scene among them LASEMA, LASG FIRE LASAMBUS and LASBCA, adding that recovery operation was still ongoing.