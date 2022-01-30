From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Four armed robbery suspects have been sentenced to death by hanging by a Kano High Court presided by Justice Nasiru Saminu.

The convicts namely Rotimi Abe, Musa Babatunde, Kabiru Sule and Sunday Ofokwu were sentenced for the murder of one Isyaku Muhammmad, whom they killed during an armed robbery operation at his residence at No 6, Masana Close, Hotoro Quarters, in 2002.

The convicts were charged with offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide, offences which contravened Sections 97, 298 and 221 of the Penal Code.

Barrister Wada Ahmad Wada, a Principal State Counsel with the Kano State Ministry for Justice, called three witnesses among whom included the deceased’s wife and daughter, as well as tendered 17 exhibits before the court.

Testifying before the court, Maryam Isyaku Muhammmad, who is the deceased’s daughter recalled that on April 22, 2002, she was sleeping in her room together with her cousin when the armed robbers stormed their residence.

“They broke into my room and threatened to rape me and my cousin.

“They carried dangerous weapons, demanding money and jewelry from us,” said Maryam

She recalled that Sunday Ofokwu, who is the 4th defendant in the case, was holding a gun, adding it was he who pulled the trigger and shot her father at close range.

Also in her evidence, the deceased’s wife recalled that on April 17, 2002 while watching NTA Network News, she saw some armed robbers being paraded at the Nigeria Police Headquarters, Abuja, in connection with the murder of Harry Marshall.

In his judgment, Justice Nasiru Saminu, upheld the evidences presented before the court and found the four guilty of conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide. He therefore sentenced them to death by hanging.