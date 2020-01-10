Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen attacked the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja Road on Wednesday night and abducted four seminarians.

Kaduna police spokesman, Yakubu Sabo was yet to respond to our correspondent’s telephone call at the time of filing this report.

However, the Registrar of the school Rev. Fr. (Dr) Joel Usman, said the incident happened between 10.30pm and11pm.

“Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020 between 10.30 and11pm. After head count of students with security agents, four seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release,” Usman said.

He said that after a census of the students, in conjunction with security agents, four seminarians were reported missing.

The incident came barely 24 hours after the state Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state Vigilance Service (KADVIS) to secure public schools against theft, kidnapping and vandalism across the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Phoebe Sukai, explained that the MoU was to, among other things, ensure adequate security of lives and property in public schools, beginning with boarding schools.

She said the move became necessary in view of increase in spate of kidnapping, theft and vandalism of facilities in public primary and secondary schools.

According to her, the measure will create a sense of safety for students, staff and visitors on lawful engagements within school premises and surroundings.

“The KADVIS will ensure that the lives of students, teachers and other staff in public schools were well secured. They (security outfit) will also ensure that only authorised personnel or persons have access to school premises and facilities.’’

She assured that the vigilance service would only deploy personnel certified to be mentally and physically fit.

Sukai added that such personnel must live within the community where the school is located.