Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said 18 persons, among them 4 soldiers, 10 policemen and 4 civilians, have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush in Borno State.

The deceased met their death Friday while providing security for the convoy of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement issued late Saturday night in Abuja, said the 18 persons died as a result of the explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

Enenche in the statement said:

‘The convoy of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee comprising Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force and Civilian Joint Task Force was ambushed by members of the BHT/ISWAP at Barwati village on 25 of September 2020. The attack/ambush was however successfully repelled by the gallant troops. Sadly, a total of 18 lives including 4 soldiers, 10 policemen and 4 civilians were lost during the sad incident.

‘Troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered 3 vehicles. Two of the vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police that were earlier carted away by the terrorists during the attack. Similarly, one BHT gun truck was also captured.

‘The casualties recorded were as a result of the explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

‘The Nigerian Army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence.’