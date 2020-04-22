Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the death of four soldiers engaged in the anti-banditry operations. The four troop members were killed in a shootout with the bandits at Zurmi in Zurumi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. 21 bandits were killed in the shootout.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known on Wednesday, said the operation to rout the bandits which stated in the early hours of April 22nd, is still ongoing and promised to keep the media updated on casualties on both sides.

Enenche said in a statement:

“Gallant troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI engaged a large number of bandits by 201530 hrs April 2020 at Zurmi in Zurumi LGA of Zamfara State. After a fierce encounter, Twenty One (21) bandits were neutralized and Four (4) of our troops paid the supreme price. Exploitation in progress. Details to follow.

“Meanwhile, the troops in high morale, have commenced aggressive patrols in the area, for domination and confidence-building among the locals.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria requests the general public to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the Military to rid the Country of the criminal elements.”