Molly Kilete, Abuja

Four soldiers have been killed and Fifteen others injuried in an ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorists at Ala village between Marte-Dikwa town in Borno state.

It was gathered that the terrorists belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) had planted Improvised Explosive Device(IED), on the road unknown to the soldiers who were traveling from Dikwa to Maiduguri.

The soldiers who were granted pass by military authorities to go and spend time with their families came under attack when the leading vehicle escorting the convoy stepped on an IED planted by the terrorists around Ala village between Marte-Dikwa town.

The terrorists who also laid an ambush in the area were said to have opened fire at the other convoys killing four soldiers and injuring fifteen others.

A rescue team from deployed from Dikwa to rescue the soldiers engaged the terrorists in heavy shootout. The terrorists who could not withstand the heavy gun power of the troops escaped into the bush.

The injured soldiers have since been moved to a military medical facility in the area while the bodies of the dead soldiers have been deposited at the morgue.

The army authorities is yet to issue a statement on the attack.

The attack is coming amid the window given to terrorists to surrender their arms and embrace peace.

The Theater Commander Operation HADIN KAI Major General Christopher Musa, had said that foreigners had taken over the Boko Haram group.

