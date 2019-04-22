Edo State Police Command has arrested four suspected Boko Haram members in the state.

The suspects, who are also said to be members of the robbery and kidnapping gangs terrorising Kogi and Edo states, were planning coordinated attacks against police formations in Edo State.

This was disclosed yesterday in Benin, the capital of the state, by the police public relations officer in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who gave the names of the suspects as Mohammed Abdulkadri (44),

Salihu Uzovehe (23), Tijani Garuba (24) and Hadi Musa Gambari (23).

In a statement made available to newsmen, Nwabuzor said the suspects were members of notorious robbery and kidnapping gangs terrorizing Kogi and Edo states.

Nwabuzor disclosed that the arrest of the suspects was made possible by intelligence sharing between operatives of the Directorate of the State Security (DSS) and the police.

He said: “Based on credible intelligence through the DSS in collaboration with the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Edo State Police Command was alerted by the Inspector-General of Police that the above mentioned criminal elements are planning coordinated attacks against police formations in Edo State.

He said following the intelligence report, the state Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, directed the tactical teams of the command to go after the criminals.

According to Nwabuzor, on March 19, the team carried out a raid-and- search within Auchi axis, resulting to the arrest of the suspects.

A Toyota Valet car with registration number AG-721-AGZ, one pump action gun, two locally made guns, 20 live cartridges, a pair of police uniform, two face masks and charms are some of the items allegedly recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesman appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and always be at alert about suspicious movement of persons and report same to the police.