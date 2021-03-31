From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four suspected killer herders in Delta State have been apprehended following a joint operation by officers of the state police command and local vigilante members.

The joint operation was in response to a protest by farmers in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area and Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state. The protesters had lamented the wanton destruction of farmlands and crop by herdsmen.

As such, the joint operation mobilised to the government reserved land in Obiaruku where the herders are said to be hiding.

On sighting the team, the suspects opened fire, and the team responded swiftly, and in the ensuing gun battle, some of the hoodlums escaped with gunshot injuries.

Confirming the development in Asaba, yesterday, acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, gave the names of the arrested suspects as Lucky Eduvire (31), Freedom Uguru (33), Enita Omogware (38) and Henry Blessing Ovie (25).

Edafe said three motorcycles were recovered, adding that manhunt for the fleeing suspects was on going.