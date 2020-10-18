Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Four suspects were yesterday arrested in Ebonyi State for allegedly attacking a police area command located at Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects also attacked and wounded a police commander whose name was yet to be identified at the time of filling this report during the operation.

The suspects were arrested through a joint operation of the police and local vigilante in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects attacked the station and carted away some undisclosed police items and materials.

But luck ran out of the suspects when the Ngbo Central Security Organisation led by one Leonard Igwe and some Technical Assistants (TAs) to Governor David Umahi on security arrested them.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ohaukwu council, Chief Clement Odah, said the suspects had been handed over to the police.

He said: “I write to report that the leader of one of my security outfits, Ngbo Central Security Organisation, led by Mr. Leonard Igwe with the support of TA on security, arrested four suspects in connection with the attack on the Area Commander. All have been handed over to the DPO.’’

But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ebonyi State command, DSP Loveth Odah, when contacted, said the matter had not been brought to her notice