TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four persons suspected to be involved in the abduction and killing of a Police Superintendent, SP Moses Egbede, have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command.

Egbede, until his untimely death, was attached to the Afam Division of the Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, disclosed this yesterday, when he paraded the suspects led by 22 years old Idoroyen Friday, alongside 21 others before journalists in Port Harcourt.

The state police boss said the deceased (Egbede) was the Afam Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), adding that he was abducted and tied to a tree in a forest in Panya, Eleme LGA leading to his death.

Mukan stated: “On 18/8/2020, at about 0945hrs, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by the Commander, in a covert operation arrested Idoroyen Friday ‘m’ 22 years from Ogale in Eleme LGA who on interrogation confessed to have carried out the kidnap of the Police Officer.

“His further confession led to the arrest of Isaac Oforji ‘m’ (Aka Angel) 32 years of Panya in Ogoni, Raphael Barivule ‘m’ 32 years and Dumbari Kideeyor ‘m’ 21 years”, the CP stated.

According to the Police Commissioner, the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the abduction and murder of the officer.

He stated: “They all confessed their various roles in the kidnap and killing of the Police officer, who was tied to a tree in a forest at Panya in Eleme LGA. His body was evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. They are still helping us in our investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is over”.

The other 21 suspects, who were arrested at different parts of the state, were linked to various crimes including child trafficking, kidnapping, car theft and cultism.