Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Four Turkish nationals have been abducted by a six- man armed gang at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, according to sources, occurred at about 10pm on Saturday while the men were having fun at the local joint in Gbale.

The victims were identified as Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims are said to be expatriates working with Instabul Concrete Limited, Gbale.

Confirming the abduction, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police command spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched teams under Operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate rescue of the expatriates and arrest of the hoodlums.

He added that the effort of the police is beginning to yield positive results but did not confirm if any arrest had been made so far.