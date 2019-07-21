A total of four Turkish nationals have been abducted by six men armed gang at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incidence according to sources occurred at about 10 pm on Saturday while the men were having fun at the local joint in Gbale village.

The abducted men were later identified as Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims were said to be expatriates working with Instabul Concrete Limited, at Gbale.

Confirming the abduction, Kwara State Police Command spokesman, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said that his boss, acting Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun, had dispatched teams under operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate rescue of the expatriates and arrest of the hoodlums.

He added that the efforts of the police were beginning to yield positive results but did not confirm if any arrest had been made so far.