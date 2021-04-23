Four types of Coronavirus (COVID-19) strains have been circulating in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Kyrgyzstan has sent samples to the World Health Organisation reference laboratory in Russia on March 26, the report said.

The lab found four types of COVID-19 strains circulating among patients in Kyrgyzstan.

The country’s Ministry of Health has called on the public to strictly observe preventive precautions and consult a doctor if symptoms appear, but advised not to go on self-medicate.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 93,278 after 272 new cases were registered on Friday, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 163 people have recovered during the past 24 hours, taking overall recoveries to 87,717.

Seven deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,573.

Furthermore, 1,406 patients were receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, with 56 in critical condition.

The country conducted 3,670 tests for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29.

To date, 14,861 people have been vaccinated in the country. (Xinhua/NAN)