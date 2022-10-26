By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Four trapped staff of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) were early Wednesday morning rescued from the burning national head office of the council.

Daily Sun gathered that the fire started around 6.40 am on the second floor of the 12-storey building.

The fire detector had detected smoke on the second floor and immediately an alarm bell was activated which attracted WAEC security personnel on duty.

The internal WAEC fire personnel were supported by firefighters from Yaba College of Technology, University of Lagos and Federal Fire Service, Surulere to contain the inferno.

Soldiers and policemen took over the security of the area until the fire was brought under control.

WAEC staff who rushed to the second floor had to break one of the exit doors and four staff were rescued.

Daily Sun learnt that three of the staff were hospitalized while the fourth worker was released to go home.

Following the fire incident, WAEC management shut down the national office and staff asked to go home.

Some students who came for enquiries were turned back.

A senior management staff told Daily Sun that a prayer session was held in the afternoon at Human Resources Division to thank God for the fire not causing major damage or costing any lives.