Linus Oota, Lafia

A four-year-old boy, Ritse Micah, was found murdered, with his hands and legs tied with a rope and dumped in a drinking well in Akwanga Local Government area of Nasarawa State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident took place in Angwan Eggon , Garaku, Kokona Local Government area of the state on June 27, 2019, in the mid-night.

The body of the deceased was found in a deep drinking well by a woman who went to fetch water in the morning.

Speaking yesterday in Garaku, the father of the deceased, Mr. Micah Kapechi, told Daily Sun that the abductors broke into his house through a back door and took away the boy from his room while he was fast asleep.

According to him, “they dropped a note on my table demanding for N50m before the boy could be released and warned me not to get the police involved. They said the police are aware of their business and that if I inform them, they will kill me as well”

Mr. Kapechi who is a staff of Kokona Local Government, said he did not know where they took the boy to until the next day when the police in Akwanga removed him from the well and his pictures displayed on Facebook by sympathizers.

Kapechi said he traced the dead body through a Facebook post to Akwanga where he met the dead body of his son at the police station; with his hands and legs tied.