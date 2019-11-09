Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday took the corruption fight to the West African sub region, warning ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market to shun the destructive tendencies of corruption in their dealings.

This is as the Chairman of West African Power Pool (WAPP) and Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Mohammed Gur, said that out of the over 350 million population of West African Sub-region, more than 40 per cent of the people lack access to electricity.

The president, who declared open the meeting of West African Power Pool (WAPP) in Abuja, called on the members of the diplomatic corps, investors in the electricity market and international finance organizations, to eschew corruption in whatever form and shape because corruption is an enemy of development and productivity.

“We should eschew corruption in whatever we are doing in order to move the ECOWAS region forward. I appeal to all to shun corruption in whatever we are doing in project execution and inter-agency relationship.

“Corruption brings counter productivity to development and progress in any system. We should strive to invest the resources of the masses for developmental projects rather than corner the collective pathology for personal use,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of WAPP, had underscored the need to expand access in the sub-region, saying that the West African sub-region has a population of 350 million with more than 40 per cent of them lacking in access to electricity.