A total forty clubs will vie for honours in this year’s edition of Dr Adebola Akindele football championship slated between July 14 and August 4 in Lagos State.

Speaking at a media parley and trophy unveiling held in Lagos yesterday, the Sponsor of the tournament, Dr Akindele said the competition would serve as a platform to fish out talented players and assisting them to realise their dreams.

“For me, this competition in its third edition is my little way of giving back to the society as we have to contribute our quota to the growth societal growth.

“We must also ensure that kids are taken off the streets. By so doing, our society the better for it and we would judged by posterity.

“I’m also glad that the female category has been included because we live in a society that is gender contious. We would however be looking forward to good football from them when the competition finally kicks off,” he enthused.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the competition, the Lagos State Grassroot Soccer Association disclosed that 24 teams have been drawn in the boys category, while 16 teams will also do battle in the female category.

The eventual winners in both male and female categories will pocket the sum of N400,000 each, while the runners up, third placed team and the fourth placed teams get N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000.