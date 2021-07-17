The ancient city of Ijebu Ode will come alive today as the maiden ijebu half marathon takes centre.

Over 40 foreign runners from Ghana,Uganda Ethiopia and Kenya have arrived the country .

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Bukola Olopade, CEO Nilayo Sports management limited said the event which is sanctioned by World Athletics will further boost road running in the country. Olopade commended the Ogun State government and the Ijebu Heritage Group headed by Tunde Odulaja for their efforts.

A total of 62, 000 dollars are up for grab in elite runners category.

The race is in three categories,5 kilometres,10 kilometres and 21kilometres half marathon and will get underway from 8am on Saturday.

Chairman of the Ijebu heritage Group, Tunde Odulaja revealed that said the race is meant to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ijebu people and to give its teeming youths opportunity to excel through sports

