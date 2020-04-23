Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 40 health workers in the country have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the country so far.

Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire made the disclosure on Thursday at the joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The news comes as the minister cautioned the health workers to ensure that maximum safety and precautions are observed when treating any patient.

“This warning has become necessary due to the number of health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19. They are over 40 now. Apart from the over 40 health workers, there are others who have been quarantined in the last two weeks due to exposure and have not been able to contribute to efforts of the health sector,” the minister said.

Ehanire also said that as of Thursday, 873 people in 25 states and the FCT have been confirmed to have COVID-19 from 9,522 tests; 197 treated and discharged, while 28 deaths have been recorded.

He said the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), continues to support preparedness and response to COVID-19 in all states and the FCT and that the Rapid Response Teams are working closely with State Emergency Operations Centre to strengthen operations.

“Nigeria’s strategy is to admit all persons who test positive for COVID-19 into designated accredited treatment facilities to contain the spread of the virus and ensure prompt management to forestall complications. I urge all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to report at any of our designated isolation and treatment centres.”

Ehanire said the ministry must be able to account for all infected persons and ascertain containment of the infection. He also urged the states to ensure that all persons who test positive for COVID-19 are admitted at the designated centres and ensure the public suffers to hazard from choices individuals make.