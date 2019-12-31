Philip Nwosu

The 1989 Alumni of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School (NNSS) Ojo in Lagohas awarded scholarship to 40 students of the school worth N9million.

The scholarship was awarded to mark the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the institution.

Speaking during the award of the scholarship, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji commended the alumni for the award and explained that the gesture provides the students with the opportunity to receive financial assistance and grants.

He said that the award by the alumni is not only for those who have distinguished themselves academically and in sports, but also to indigent students to enable them to achieve their dreams of having access to qualitative education.

Rear Admiral Daji congratulated the awardees and urged them to make the best of the opportunity provided by their forbearers, adding that scholarships are awarded to reward excellence, encourage good behaviour and inculcate competitive spirit.

The FOC who was the guest of honour, urged the awardees to set achievable goals for themselves to enable them to attain their potentials in life.

He commended the teaching and non-teaching staff for ensuring academic excellence for the students, pointing out that the school had remain top in the academic ladder.

Also, speaking at the event, President of 1989 class of Alumni, Charles Bob, said the event was to mark the 30th anniversary of their graduating from the “ great institution” and deemed it fit to return to encourage hard-working students who have distinguished themselves in different areas.

This ceremony is important to children to show their seriousness and that’s why we are recognising the students who not only excel in their academic pursuit but also want to continue for the remarkable achievement in the area that will ensure strong passion.”

A member of the Alumni, Commodore Patrick Effa admonished the students to avoid drug abuse and other vices as whatever mistake they make today could affect them tomorrow. He said that the effect of drug abuse is huge as it affects national security and the development of the country.