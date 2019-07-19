The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Kaduna State Police Command, Abuja, Jummai Amawo, says her operatives in joint operation with Operation Puff Adder arrested 40 suspected bandits terrorising the people. She spoke with Daily Sun at the IGP Mohammed Adamu seminar for SARS commanders in Abuja:

“SARS operatives raided black spots and flushed out criminals on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway. I am always on the field with my operatives to fight the bandits who are terrorising the people. We move out to chase criminals out of the state. We will deliver Kaduna State from the hands of bandits.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga, has been given us encouraging and supporting us. Recently in Zaria, we recovered ammunition and arrested three suspects who are still under investigation. With Operation Puff Adder, we raided their hideouts in Jere, Kateri, Pole Wire area and Akiliba. We arrested 30 suspected bandits and kidnappers and recovered some weapons.

“I have warned my SARS officers to shun corruption and against extrajudicial killing. I advised them to work with the human rights activists. I have worked in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as an intelligence officer. I have experience on how to manage crisis. In Zaria axis, we raided hideouts of bandits who raped victims on their farms.

“I appreciate the state government for the operational vehicle donated. SARS operatives are ready to fight the bandits out of existence and make Kaduna a safe state. This is not a place criminals can hide. We are ready to flush them out.

“I have warned officers in SARS not to get involved in corruption or extortion. They should apply professionalism to serve members of the public. The public has been assisting us by given vital information on the bandits. We raided all black spots in Sabo, Kawo and Ahmadu Bello Way. I always lead operations.

“I am enjoining my job, I love operational work. Anytime we want to carry out any operation, I believe so much in prayer, we do conduct prayer session before we carry out our operation. I do not allow my officers to carry out illegal job. I supervise them to ensure that we are not involved in any extrajudicial killing. It has never happened since I came on board.

“What keeps me moving is IGP Mohammed Adamu who invited us to Abuja for conference. He has given us a proper orientation and guide especially on how to follow the rules and regulations of the Police Act. The orientation enabled me to repackage the SARS.”