Police in Enugu State have arrested 40 suspects for armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping, recovering stolen vehicles, motorcycles as well as firearms from some ex-convicts. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, said: “Ten suspected armed robbers who are ex-convicts and spent between three and four years in Enugu Prisons regrouped and robbed victims of their valuables.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested five of the ex-convicts. This and other successes recorded were made possible by intelligence gathering, robust collaboration with other sister security agencies and effective partnership in community policing, stakeholders and diligent officers.

“SARS operatives at Uwani Police Station, while on stop-and-search operation at HRC Bus Stop, Zik Avenue, Enugu, intercepted a suspect in a tricycle and recovered one single-barrel gun loaded. Four suspects involved in the stealing of a motorcycle of Ibeagwuaka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government, were arrested along Nsukka-Obollo Afor Road, Enugu.

“SARS operatives arrested one Samuel with the assistance of a vigilance group from Emene Industrial Layout. Other members of the gang are at large. They were trying to sell a stolen tricycle for N30,000, which was later recovered from them.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested 10 suspects belonging to Eiye confraternity and the Black Axe cult group at Colliery Avenue Wal Camp, Enugu. There was a clash and we recovered one pump action rifle and two locally made pistols. Five suspected cultists from Imo State who enrolled as students at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), in 2016 and 2017 were arrested.

“They were allegedly being initiated into the Black Axe confraternity in March 2017, when they triggered of a cult war between Black Axe and Viking confraternity. This led to the killing of one member of Viking, Emmanuel Joseph. SARS and ACS operatives arrested four suspects terrorising citizens in Abakpa. They attacked and robbed a betting shop at the housing estate, Abakpa.

“SARS and operatives of Independence Layout Police Station arrested five suspected armed robbers. They attempted to snatch a Toyota Camry. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”