Police in Nasarawa State have arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists, recovering arms and ammunition from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, said the state has witnessed tremendous abatement of crime since the beginning of the year: “Community policing has yielded good results for the command with the collaborative efforts between the people and public-spirited citizens of the state. A synergy is being propelled by the aggressive ‘Operation Puff Adder’.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Cletus Anuforo, and his operatives arrested Musa, Yakubu and Adamu for armed robbery. One fabricated AK-47 rifle and a locally made gun in Goshen, Lafia, were recovered from them.

“They also arrested three suspected illicit arms dealers, Sule, Usman and Yusuf. They were arrested Nasarawa-Eggon and three locally made AK-47 rifles were recovered from them.

“The Police Division, Loko, arrested two suspected kidnappers, Ahmed, 16, and Sani, 19, while Yakubu escaped. They attempted to abduct a woman on her way to Mararaba-Udege Market. The suspects will soon appear in court.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in joint operation with Toto Police Division raided a notorious robbers’ hideout in the bush in Umaisha-Ugya Toto Local Government. They arrested suspects, including Hudu, Ibrahim, Hussaini and Mohammed, recovering six guns from them.

“SARS operatives also raided some hideouts in Keffi and arrested one Emmanuel in possession of firearms. Three other suspects were arrested at Kwandere, a suburb of Lafia metropolis. The suspects included Yakubu, Sani, Saidu and Umar.

“One Bajaj boxer motorcycle, two motorcycle number plates and arms were recovered from them.

“Officers at the Awe Divisional Police Office cordoned off Awe-Abunni Road. They arrested one notorious suspected armed robber, Aliyu of Abunni. A locally made revolver pistol, two 9mm ammunition and two cutlasses were recovered from him.”