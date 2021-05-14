The Nasarawa State Police Command said it arrested 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers, recovering arms from their hideouts. Its Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, said: “We have raided all the hideouts in Awe and Karu local government areas and Lafia where they used to operate. We arrested 10 suspected bandits with their Ak 47 rifles and pump action.

“Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), Eyoh Anietie, with his operatives arrested two suspects, Saleh of Grindin Kadel village in Awe and Wetti. They confessed being responsible for kidnapping around Awe and its environs where they collected N3million ransom.

“AKU operatives also arrested six suspected kidnappers, including Inusa, Usman, Umar, Ibrahim, Musa and Mohammed, all of Nasarawa Eggon. They invaded the residence of one Yusuf of Ashimagh Ward, and kidnapped his wife, who was later rescued.

They equally arrested Gumma of Akpata village in Doma Local Government. He was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Abdul and Hafsatu, both of Idadu village, Doma LG. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“Detectives attached to Awe Area Command on routine patrol along Awe-Abuni Road arrested Lazaru of Daddare village, Obi LG and and recovered a revolver pistol. Police personnel attached to New Karu Division headquarters, based on intelligence report arrested Jamilu of Bagaji village, Karu LG and recovered one locally fabricated revolver gun.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Umar Nadada, added that they deployed tactical teams to all the flashpoint areas: “This prompted the arrest of 10 suspected bandits from Aharaba, Akwanga and Lafia local governments.”