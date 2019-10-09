No fewer than 40 teams are gearing up for the 2019 Kaduna Polo Georgian cup billed for October 11 with a total of 50 matches scheduled for the tournament.

Speaking to newsmen during the Cheque presentation for the event in Kaduna, on Sunday, President of the Club, Suleiman Abubakar, said since the inception of the tournament in 1919, Kaduna Polo club has occupied a prime position in the league of Polo Clubs in the continent.

Abubakar, who was optimistic of an improved tournament this year, disclosed that five teams will be playing at handicap.

He said: “In this year’s tournament, we are going to see Polo excitement that people had never seen before.

“Last year was a spectacular year in terms of fund raising and this year is looking very good. We are extremely proud of our sponsors, and we are making history together as we clock 100 years.

“Today’s event is the kick off of the 2019 Kaduna Polo tournament which is expected to last for 10 days.”

A member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Shehu Mu’azu, said polo is a game of leisure and for disciplined people, just as he called on the Nigerian Army to show interest and start participating in the polo tournament.