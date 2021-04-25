From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Forty students from various universities across the country have won the 2021 Alex Otti Foundation (AOF) scholarship. The scholarship is an annual event.

The 40 emerged from the 58 students shortlisted earlier in the year from hundreds of students who applied for the scholarship.

Last year, the Foundation shortlisted 52 candidates out of which it offered scholarship to 32 students.

Disclosing these in Umuahia, Abia state, the Executive Director of AOF, Chinedu Ekeke said the winners will receive annual one-off funding from their year of selection until the duration of their programmes, irrespective of the course of study.

“The scholarship scheme is one of the programmes of AOF, a non-profit organization that extends opportunities for education and entrepreneurship to indigent members of the society”.

Ekeke said the aim of the scholarship programme which was not political, was to empanel students who as undergraduates, excel in academics so they can excel in life as well.

The AOF Executive Director said the Foundation spends between N15m to N20m annually on the scholarship scheme that is devoid of religious or gender discrimination.