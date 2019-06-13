Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A 40-year-old man, Shaibu Sani, a resident of Ungwa Rimi district, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is presenting cooling his feet in the custody of Kaduna State police command for allegedly defiled a seven-year-old-girl.

The suspect was alleged to have committed the offense in an uncompleted building located in Dambushia, a growing community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, June 8.

The suspect, who is a labourer hired to work on people’s farm, was alleged to have lured the girl to the uncompleted building near the girl’s parent’s house, where he held her for over 20 minutes and sexually defiled her.

The father of the girl, Abubakar Suleiman, said he knew about the unfortunate incident after returning home from work around 11 am when a neighbour drew his attention to what was happening outside his house.

“I ran out and saw my daughter crying, saying Baba! Baba!! with blood coming out of her private part. I carried her and she told me that it was a man in a black clothing that did this to her.”

Narrating the ordeal, he added that men in the community immediately combed the area, and as God would have it, they saw a man in a black clothe coming out from the uncomplicated building.

“We confronted him, initially he denied and later confessed and blame the devil. We then took him to U/Rimi divisional police station where he was arrested, while my daughter was taken to the hospital for medical attention,” he emphasised.

Police spokesman for the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the development, saying that the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation from where he would be charged to court.