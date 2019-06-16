Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 40-year-old Yoruba man, Mr Femi Oguntomi, has committed suicide in Kano for undisclosed reasons.

The deceased who is a secondary school teacher with Karish College in the state, hanged himself on a ceiling fan in the bedroom at his apartment at Dakata Quarters in Kano metropolis.

According to eyewitness, the remains of the deceased were discovered after the tragedy adding that the police were immediately invited to the scene of the crime.

Police Public Relations Officers, Kano State Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the tragedy while disclosing that his remains had been deposited at the morgue at Muritala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in the state.

He maintained that they had since dispatched a team of detectives to the scene of the crime and they had since flagged off investigations with a view to unravelling the motives behind the action of the deceased.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the deceased person have been thrown into mourning following the incident. Many of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity wondered why he should take his own life.