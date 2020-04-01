Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Umuchukwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State when a 40-year-old man, Chukwuebuka (surname withheld) allegedly hit and killed his kinsman, Emmanuel, aged 40.

The incident, happened on Tuesday, March 31 at about 7:30am. It was not clear what led to the dastardly act as at the time of filing this report.

The Anambra State Command Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, ASC Okadigbo Edwin, in a statement said that the killing might not be unconnected to a land dispute existing between the suspect and some community leaders.

Okadigbo said: “On the March 31, at about 7:30 NSCDC Orumba South Divisional office was alerted that Chukwuebuka, 40, from Umunna village Umuchukwu hit and killed Mr Emmanuel Akandu, 45, of the same community.

“The body has been deposited at the cottage mortuary, Umunze, Orumba South LGA and dropped his L-300 white Mitsubishi bus with registration number, AC A676 XT at the front of village square of Umuchukwu, Orumba South LGA.