Reggae music icon, Pupa Orits Williki will be presenting two albums to mark his 40 years on stage.

He will also be bestowing Legendary Awards on 12 prominent musicians. The event will take place at MUSON Centre, Lagos on November 11. It will be a day of class, sass and razzmatazz. Leading lights in the entertainment industry as well as business leaders, political juggernauts, fashionistas and society big wigs will equally grace the occasion.

Speaking, Orits Williki said the double albums would feature some of his greatest hits and new songs. “Each time l look at my archive, l am stunned. I feel like we haven’t released half of what Jah has deposited inside of me. I’m a multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer, so I often produce myself and others. I have a large number of unreleased materials that I would be happy to push out as Jah permits. They are some of my best works.”

The music grand master explained that the Legendary Awards would be conferred on Bongos Ikwe, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Alhaji Kollington Ayinla, Onyeka Onwenu, Bright Chimezie, Sir Shina Peters, Alhaja Salawa Abeni, Tee Mac lseli, Emma Ogosi, and Stella Monye.

“A posthumous award will also be dedicated to Ambassador Osayomore Joseph,” he added.

According to Williki, the artistes were selected based on their sterling performance over the years and lasting impact on the music industry.

“Let’s celebrate them now that they are alive because this is the foundation of our cultural heritage of the future in terms of songs,” he stated. “Let’s celebrate them now that they are still alive. These people devoted their lives to bringing smile and laughter to people through their creativity.”

Fondly called Kooleman Revolutionaire, Orits Williki burst into the music scene in the 1980s, in the wake of the reggae rave. His first band, The Revolutionaire was formed in Paris. Interestingly, his first album, Tribulation, was fully sponsored by a French company, Alanche’ de’ Lamour. In Nigeria, Polygram Records handled the release and marketing. It was a hit.

“Many never believed a Nigerian could present reggae in that format,” he said of the album’s reception. “Many thought it was a Jamaican artiste that did it.”

His follow up, Conqueror, caught like wild fire with an infusion of toast, rap and roots. The fourth album, One Drop, released on his own label, Cowrie Music in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health under then Minister of Health, Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, is a social crusade basically done to propagate public awareness on the AIDS scourge.

“It is only in Nigeria that musicians are taken as praise singers. Musicians should be the eyes of the public. Music remains the greatest weapon anywhere,” he said.

It is this art of commitment that Pupa Orits Williki is celebrating as he marks his 40th year on stage.