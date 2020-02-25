Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The revelation yesterday that the 40-year-old Mambilla Hydro Power, which has gulped billions of naira only exists on papers, jolted many Nigerians.

Chairman, House Committee on Power, Magaji Da’u Aliyu declared in Abuja yesterday that the over 40 years old Mambilla Hydro-Power project existed only on papers, as there is nothing on ground to show that the project has commenced before the coming of this administration.

His conclusion came shortly after a Right of Way report from the Director, Renewable Energy & Rural Power Access, Faruk Yusuf Yabo, revealed that the land for the project has just been acquired. “There was no legal title to the land until now,” Aliyu, said.

Speaking after his report, the Chairman said: “I wish to sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Minister of Power for achieving this feat. There was never anything like Mambilla Power project. It exists only in books and on papers before this government until now” he said

Aliyu spoke during the committee’s oversight visit to the Ministry of Power Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that the approval of the funds and other activities geared towards kick-starting the Mambilla Power Project was an indication of government’s display of political will in providing adequate and steady power supply to Nigerians. The chairman said, as representatives of the people, it was the constitutional mandate of the committee to undertake periodic oversight visit in compliance with statutory provisions. He said that the aim was to ensure prudent utilisation of appropriated funds and to be on the same page with the executive in ensuring infrastructural development. The Committee Chairman said that the National Assembly was inquisitive about the slow rate of implementation of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Act, 2010 and its subsequent amendment. He therefore, drew the attention of the minister to the House’s earlier resolution that HYPPADEC should commence operation by January 1, 2020.