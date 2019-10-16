Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Education Support Project of Benjamin Kalu Foundation has given scholarships to 400 undergraduates in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, studying in higher institutions.

Benjamin Kalu, member representing Bende Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, who disbursed the cash awards in his country home, disclosed that the project would last as long as he remained in the National Assembly. He said beneficiaries would receive cash periodically to support their tuition fees.

The gesture was to assist government bridge the gap in school enrollment as government alone cannot be allowed to fund education solely, he said.

“Empowerment comes only through education. The government is doing its best but it is not enough. There are indigent students everywhere and they deserve assistance from kind-hearted individuals. If you educate the people, the country will grow.”

Apart from education, Kalu said the NGO which has been in existence since 2003, also supports agriculture, health, and poverty alleviation projects.

Board member of the Foundation, Chidi Osuagwu, said Kalu had been assisting indigent persons through the foundation.

“There is future for the programme. What the initiator is doing cuts across political party lines. The programme is from 100-400 level,” said Osuagwu.

Victor Kelechukwu Onwuka, one of the beneficiaries and 200-level Mass Communication student of Abia State University, Uturu, was full of praises for Kalu.

“I am happy for the gesture; some politicians will promise and the last run will fail you. Kalu has been promising and fulfilling.I thank God,” said Onwuka.