A 400-level student of Department of English and Literary Studies, of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), identified as Chukwuemeka Akachi was said to have committed suicide on Monday. An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity said Akach went to an incomplete build- ing along Sullivan Road, where he drank two bottles of ‘Sniper’, an insecticide. He explained that some students, who were in the area and saw him battling with life, raised the alarm, before he was rushed to UNN Medical Centre. “Some students who saw Akachi in a state of coma raised the alarm and he was rushed to the university medical centre, from where he was taken to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu, where he was confirmed dead.”

Daily Sun gathered that Akachi had pasted a suicide note in his personal Facebook account wall hours be- fore committing the act. The suicide note read: “Forgive me. In case you are the one who found the body. I am really sorry. It had to be some one, you know. I have chosen Jo Nketaih’s poem as my suicide note: ‘They said you came looking for me. I don’t drown, I was the water.’ Where do atheists go when they die! Lol. Amen,” he wrote. Late Akachi also wrote in his Facebook wall on May 12: “My mental health has been on life support for a while now. Thanks to those who call, text, visit and speak to me. May we always remember, may we never forget. You may have added a few hours, months or days to my time here. But, you know, life support is expensive right? Thank you for trying. Amen.”

Confirming the incident, a senior security personnel at the university’s security department, who pleaded anonymity said the incident was reported to the security unit on Monday morning. He said this was not the first time the said Akachi made attempt to take his life. On two occasions he drank kerosine and fuel in the past to kill himself but was rescued.