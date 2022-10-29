From Fred Itua, Abuja

For flood victims of Damaturu, Yobe State, it was another moment of relief, as the leadership of the Women Presidential Campaign Team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, visited them.

During the visit, they made a cash donation of N20 million to those affected by the disaster.

The team has continued to identify with people affected by the recent flood disaster in some states across the country during which they have donated cash, food and essential household items to the victims.

Wife of the APC presidential candidate and chairperson of the women’s campaign team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had, while addressing the victims of the flood disaster, said they found it necessary to visit Yobe State to commiserate with the people over the natural disaster that has destroyed livelihoods.

She sympathised with the victims and prayed that God averts a recurrence.

Tinubu made a presentation of N20 million, stating that 400 victims will be supported with 50,000 Naira each to enable them recapitalise the small-scale businesses which they were engaged in before the flooding occurred. She also presented the food and household items sent by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, appreciated the team for the visit and donations. He stressed that the donated cash and food items will go a long way in bringing succour to the victims.

The women’s campaign delegation which has the wife of the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as co-chair, also visited the palace of the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi Ibn El-Kanemi II, where they commiserated with the respected monarch over the recent demise of his son, Abba Sadiq Shehu Hashimi.

The women, who flew in from Abuja, landed at Maiduguri international airport before braving it by road to Damaturu on the 135km long trip.