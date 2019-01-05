Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 4,000 Agatu locals are expected to benefit from the five-day medial outreach organised by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Flagging off the medical outreach on Friday, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the outreach was in fulfilment of the promise made by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to direct the Chief of Medical Services of the Nigerian Air Force to organise a medical outreach to take care of the medical needs of Agatu community.

Amao who was represented by TAC’s Operation Officer, Air Commodore Usman Abdullahi, said the medical outreach was designed to provide free medical care to the host community by bringing quality health services to their door steps.

“To a large extent, this exercise is in furtherance of the NAF humanitarian efforts geared towards sustaining its community relations responsibilities to the good people of Agatu. As we all know, a medical outreach of this magnitude has a way of alleviating the suffering of the people who might not have access to quality medical care.

“Hence, as a responsible service, the Nigerian Air Force, has over the years, conducted several medical outreaches across the country to attain this lofty objective and as well win the hearts and minds of the people.”

On his part, Director, Public Health and Human Serveries, NAF Headquarters, Group Capt. Chukwuka Azubuike, disclosed that the medical outreach was targeted at attending to 4,000 patients within five days.

“We are planning to conduct 30 surgeries, give out 100 eye glasses as well as 150 mosquitoes-treated nets to pregnant women as well as treatment of other ailments, Azubuike said, adding that some of the prevailing cases identified in the area included malaria, hernia, hydrosils and malnutrition.

Responding, the Chairman, Agatu Traditional Council, Chief Godwin Onah commended NAF for its presence in his domain which he said had contributed in no small measure to the peace that was currently being enjoyed in the area.