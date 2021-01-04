From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

4,000 Jigawa rural women were empowered with N20,000 each on Monday by the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The minister, Sadiya Umar Farouk who flagged-off the grant for rural women, said the programme covers at least 4,000 vulnerable women from twenty local government areas of the state.

The minister, who was represented by Permanent Secretary Bashir Nuhu Alkali, said no fewer than 120,000 people would benefit nationwide from the programme which is an ongoing social investment programme under the Federal government.

Mr Alkali said a team of community leaders comprising of traditional leaders, religious leaders, heads of associations and community organisations that include women, were selected to spearhead the selection process.

Jigawa Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar said that they would continue to be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the continued concern his administration has shown to the people of the state.

Alhaji Bala Usman Chamo, who is the state focal person under the state Social Investment Programme, representing the governor, said the women were selected based on the recommendation of the selection committee set up by the state government.

On their part, the beneficiaries expressed joy and gratitude that they were selected for the exercise and prayed that God bless the government to do more.