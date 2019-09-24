Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Scholarship Aid Initiative (SAI) says it has awarded scholarships to no fewer than 4,000 university and polytechnic students across the country.

The African Regional President of SAI, Dr. Adebayo Oluwatosin, disclosed this in Abeokuta during a stakeholders forum and presentation of award with the theme: “Graduate unemployment problems in Nigeria: Causes and Way-out”.

Adebayo, who said that the initiative started in 2007, added that tuition fees of students in higher institutions in the country were paid by SAI.

He explained that he started SAI when he discovered that many brilliant but indigent students, were denied tertiary education either at the point of entering or in the middle of their studies.

“Many brilliant students are on the street today hawking, some are into illegal activities because of lack of money to go to school.

“Scholarship Aid Initiative, therefore looked into all the issue and took it upon itself to make sure that those willing to study among these youth secure admission to study the courses of their choice.

“Our government has failed us, many promises had been made, yet little or nothing had been done.

“This is a free programme, we don’t collect money from any body. All they need to do is to pass our exam. We started this initiative in 2007 and we have been able to sponsor many students.” Adebayo said.