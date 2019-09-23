George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has approved the following appointments for the Office of the Deputy Governor.

They appointees are Sydney Uneanya, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor; Dr Walter Duru, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Communications); Chief Demian Ezeagu, Senior Special Assistant (Political); Arch. Zaki Ijeoma, Senior Special Assistant (Project); Anthony C. Nwadiaro, Special Assistant (Protocol); Emma Emenike, Special Assistant (Special Duties) and Dr Geraldine Nzeribe, Special Assistant (Admin)

Others are Iyke Polycarp Ukemezie, Personal Assistant (Domestic matters); Bright Anyalebechi, Personal Assistant (Economic Matters) ; Adanna Anyaso, Personal Assistant (Event Matters); Emiri Lisa Owerinmadu; Personal Assistant (Women Affairs).

The appointments take effect immediately.