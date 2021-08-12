From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDSC) on Thursday graduated a total of 403 officers who underwent training in weapons handling, internal security and counter terrorism/insurgency.

State Commandant of the NSCDC, Philip Okoh disclosed this at the passing out parade of the course 2 and 3 of the armed squad held at the state Command of the Corps in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He explained that the objective of the training is to balance the equation of the politics and economics of arms and ammunition and to reposition the NSCDC to deliver optimally in her function of maintaining law and order.

“The training is also meant to equip our Agro Rangers Force in tackling the menace of herders/farmers clashes, ensuring cult free society among other vices in BeBenue”, he said.

The Commandant, while warning the newly graduated armed men and women against acts that could tarnish the image of the NSCDC, urged them to remain disciplined and put to practice all that they have learnt both in character and musketry in the discharge of thwir duties.

In his speech, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Security Adviser, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (Rtd) commended the NSCDC for always contributing largely to the security of the state.

He particularly applauded the efforts of officers and men of the NSCDC in the areas of curbing cases of cattle rustling, armed robbery, banditry and other vices in the state.

The Governor added that because of their professionalism and gallantry, the Nigerians can now, to some extent, go to sleep with their eyes closed.

Ortom also lauded the dexterity of other security agencies especially for their synergy with NSCDC which he noted, had helped in the fight against crimes across the country.

