Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Ebonyi tate, Dave Umahi, has come under attack over the gag order he issued to his aides, banning all public officers and employees of the state government from tackling his government.

Spokesperson of the Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (OESID), Anbassador Pascal Oluchukwu, who made the criticism in a statement issued in Abuja, argued that a gag order demonstrates Governor Umahi’s lack of clear grasp of the letter and spirit of the Nigerian constitution.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State governor on New Media, Francis Nwaze, had issued a statement on behalf of the governor, warning all Ebonyi State government employees to refrain from making any uncomplimentary remarks against the person or government, threatening outright dismissal of whoever floated the order.

However, responding to the statement, the political activist and social commentator said: “The gag order did not only violate the constitution which he (governor) had sworn to uphold and defend, but also brings to the fore his thoughtless sycophancy and ignominious search for attention and gratuitous commendation.

“It is the right of every citizen of Nigeria to hold and express their opinion which he said the Nigerian constitution 1999 as amended has provided in Chapter 4, Part 1 Section 33 (1).

“This means: ‘Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.’

“Within the context of this constitutional provision, Governor Dave Umahi has got no power to deny the people of Ebonyi State from expressing their opinions on anything and anyone.

“There are libel legislations and security and confidentiality disclosures that are guided by the laws of the land and when anyone infringes on these provisions, the law would be the one to take its course and remedy the situation.

“But once there are justifiable grounds to hold and express an opinion on anyone, no government or governor should have the powers to truncate the guarantees enshrined in our constitution,” the statement read.

Ambassador Oluchukwu appealed to the Ebonyi State governor to always respect the laws and regulations enshrined in the constitution, warning that any attempt to silence the voices of Ebonyi people will be resisted without fear or favour.

“The intimidation on the good people of Ebonyi must stop; each and everyone is entitled to hold and express an opinion on anything. So, Governor Umahi, should stop the charade of banning Ebonyi public officers and employees from holding and expressing their opinions.

“It is part of their fundamental human rights guaranteed under the supreme laws of our country,” the statement Pascal.